VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block Halsey Ave. on the West Side near Upper Mt. Vernon Road.

Deputies say the shooting incident happened sometime Friday night but was only reported this morning. Officials said one person shot has non-life threatening injuries.

Our Eyewitness News crew at the scene says a suspect is still inside of a home on Halsey Ave. and deputies are waiting to make contact.