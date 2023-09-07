HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Preliminary charges have been revealed for the woman authorities say was responsible for a fatal crash on I-69 earlier this week.
Court documents show Mariah Gail Kammerer will face a charge of reckless homicide for the death of Christina Rogers. Authorities say Kammerer was intoxicated when she slammed into a car parked on the shoulder of I-69 while traveling at a high rate of speed. Rogers was inside the parked vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.
The following preliminary charges were listed for Kammerer:
- Causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
- Causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated
- Causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance
- Reckless homicide
Kammerer will be formally charged on Friday.