HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Preliminary charges have been revealed for the woman authorities say was responsible for a fatal crash on I-69 earlier this week.

Court documents show Mariah Gail Kammerer will face a charge of reckless homicide for the death of Christina Rogers. Authorities say Kammerer was intoxicated when she slammed into a car parked on the shoulder of I-69 while traveling at a high rate of speed. Rogers was inside the parked vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The following preliminary charges were listed for Kammerer:

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more

Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance

Reckless homicide

Kammerer will be formally charged on Friday.