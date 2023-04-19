HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old Newburgh woman, deputies say.
According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, eleven grams of meth, four grams of marijuana and related paraphernalia were seized during a search warrant at a home on the 5600 block of Epworth Road.
Carrie Kraemer was preliminary charged with:
- Dealing Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
She was booked into the Warrick County Jail on $5,000 cash bond. Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and additional suspects may be charged.
Court records show Kraemer was arrested last year with several other suspects in a violent robbery investigation. You can read more about that by clicking here.