MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) says that eight people were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime – Criminal Syndicate for conspiring together to traffic fentanyl.

MCSD says these arrests came as a result of investigations that began in early 2021 by the Central City Police Department, The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and the Muhlenberg County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. MCSD says additional arrests are pending in connection with these investigations. The suspects are:

Trevor J. Gunn, 19, of Central City

Destiny Keeling, 21, of Bremen

Dalton W. Smith, 22, of Central City

Cameron Gish, 22, of Greenville

Dakota A. Landrum, 23, of Powderly

Zachary T. Ferguson, 22, of Central City

Dalton Mayes, 20, of Central City

Joseph D. McIntosh, 21, of Bremen

MCSD says the Central City Police Department began the investigation in early 2021 after getting multiple firearm theft reports. MCSD says the Sheriff’s Office also began to see more burglaries and thefts along with multiple overdose incidents involving fentanyl. As the investigations continued, multiple officers from different agencies were able to get evidence and identify those responsible for trafficking the fentanyl into Muhlenberg County, says MCSD. The fentanyl being trafficked in was in the form of pills referred to as Perc 30’s, Percs, Yerks, or blues, says MCSD.

MCSD says that all agencies played a huge role that led to the indictments returned by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury and stemmed from cases by CCPD Officers Justin Gunterman, CCPD Ofc Brian Melton, and Muhlenberg Co Sheriff Office Detective Troy Gibson assigned to Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.