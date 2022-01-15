Suspected meth operation busted in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m., Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they executed a search warrant in the 8200 block of Kentucky 1389.

According to an official report, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags and a large amount of cash. Deputies state the items found were consistent with drug trafficking.

Law enforcement officials also say they found several glass pipes with meth residue, suspected synthetic drugs, suspected marijuana and a firearm.

Four people in the residence were arrested and lodged in the DCDC, officials say. Reports show Michael Gorham, Heather Coy, Beth Johnson and Gregory Thomas were arrested and charged with “trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree”.