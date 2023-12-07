HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Tri-State residents were arrested in Alabama following allegations of the two having sexual contact with juveniles under the age of 12.

According to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a criminal investigation began in August against Angel McCarty, 24, of Evansville; and Christina Barnett, 24, of Henderson. Authorities say the two allegedly had sexual contact with juveniles in Henderson County.

McCarty and Barnett were located and arrested in Warrior, Alabama. The two both face charges including rape, sexual abuse, promoting a minor in a sexual performance and indecent exposure.

Angel McCarty

Christina Barnett

The suspects are awaiting extradition to Kentucky.