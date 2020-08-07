(WEHT)- A Nebraska judge has ordered Moses Humes to have no contact with runaway teen Nathan Baker as Humes and Katelyn Gish appeared in court Thursday.
Baker was found in a semi in Nebraska with Humes and Gish. Both Humes and Gish pleaded not guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Gish has a pre-trial date later this month. Humes’ trial date is set for September 9.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Diesel fuel spill cleaned in White River
- Rally held to protest death of Breonna Taylor
- Apollo High School hosts socially distanced graduation
- Ceremony held to dedicate donation, buried utility lines
- Suspects found with runaway teen appear in court