Suspects found with runaway teen appear in court

(WEHT)- A Nebraska judge has ordered Moses Humes to have no contact with runaway teen Nathan Baker as Humes and Katelyn Gish appeared in court Thursday.

Baker was found in a semi in Nebraska with Humes and Gish. Both Humes and Gish pleaded not guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Gish has a pre-trial date later this month. Humes’ trial date is set for September 9.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: