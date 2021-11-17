Suspects identified in Mt. Zion Church vandalism

The grounds of Mount Zion Church and Cemetery are steeped in history, but now the future of the church is in jeopardy after a group of teens reportedly vandalized the historic site outside of Lynnville late Friday night.

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities have identified six suspects, including four juveniles and two 18-year-olds, in connection with the vandalism of Mt. Zion Church in Lynnville.

Snap Chat videos allegedly led to the identification of one possible teen suspect, which then led to the identification of additional suspects involved in the vandalism.

Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department responded Saturday morning to a report of criminal mischief at the historic church.

Authorities say most of the glass windows had been busted out of the building’s north and south sides. The back door had been kicked in, and a church pew was found lying partially out the front door.

Arriving deputies said an attempt had been made to light a fire using pages from the church hymnals and vehicle tires.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.