Suspended trials create backlog in Vanderburgh County courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jury trials have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a backlog of cases in southwestern Indiana. According to the Courier & Press, about 180 defendants await trial in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, an 80-person increase prior to the pandemic.

Cases will start moving through the system again July 20, but Judge David Kiely says it’ll take months for the backlog to be cleared. He estimates a year before actually picking up the backup. In the meantime, county officials have approved funds to install a new computer system to enable video streaming in Kiely’s courtroom.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

