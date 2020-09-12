Suspicious package investigated at SABIC in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Posey County Sheriff Latham says a suspicious package was investigated Saturday at SABIC in Mt. Vernon.

Latham says one person with the FBI Task Force was involved in the investigation.

Latham tells Eyewitness News a suspicious note was found in a port-o-potty, and then the package was later found inside the plant.

We’re told the package ended up being plastic tarps.

Latham says people from that section of the plant were evacuated while authorities investigated.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)