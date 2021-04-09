Suspicious package turns into huge illegal THC bust in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) A suspicious package being shipped to Newburgh was flagged, and when authorities brought in a K9 to check it out, discovered 1,224 illegal THC vape cartridges worth approximately $30,000.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Newburgh Police set up a controlled delivery of the package at the residence and the package was accepted at the residence. Authorities searched the home and found several dozen more illegal THC cartridges as well as 104 individually packaged marijuana infused Rice Krispie treats.

Source: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office

Source: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office

Source: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and charged. Their identity has not been released. The investigation is on-going.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)