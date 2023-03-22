HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department is warning everyone to keep an eye out for suspicious people taking photos and videos inside local businesses.

Officers say this isn’t just happening in Madisonville — it’s happening around the Tri-State.

“It is believed this suspicious photographing/video recording activity is being used for information gathering,” says the police department on social media. “The information gathered, is believed to be used in possible future thefts from these businesses.”

Officers encourage any employees or business owners who see suspicious activity to contact their county’s dispatch center.