Sustainability workshop now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In hopes to create sustainable business strategies, The Alcoa Foundation, Centerpoint Energy, and Wesselman Woods have joined to create the Green Allies Initiative, also known as GAI.

GAI follows the most recent Evansville Climate Action Plan, a plan developed with local citizen input. The group has developed a course that introduces environmental sustainability and touches on the science, concepts, and strategies used when it comes to green businesses, organizations, and individuals’ lifestyles.

The Green Allies workshop is a 7-week course held on Saturdays at the Wesselman Woods Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. People can also take sessions online. Registration is open to everyone who is interested.