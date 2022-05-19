HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk Clyde Gregory Sutton has added his name to the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8. The Henderson County Democratic Executive Committee filed a Certificate of Nomination with the Henderson County Clerk on May 19.

Sutton is seeking to retain the position he was appointed to on April 21 by Henderson County’s Chief Circuit Judge Karen Wilson. Sutton passed the Henderson County Circuit Clerk’s examination on April 18 that was held at the Kentucky Court of Justice in Frankfort, Ky.

The examination was held to fill an unexpired term vacancy in the position. Passing the examination made Sutton eligible to be appointed to the position.

Sutton interviewed for the position and was appointed. The Henderson County Democratic Executive Committee nominated Sutton on May 9.

Mr. Sutton is a licensed attorney who most recently held the position of Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney of Henderson County and served under Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Markwell.

Prior to holding that position, Sutton was appointed by then Henderson County Chief Circuit Court Judge Shelia Ferris and served as Henderson County Court Clerk following the retirement of Circuit Court Clerk Ruth London in 2016.

He served for 10 years as the Directing Attorney of the Henderson County Public Defender’s Office. Sutton previously served a term on the Henderson City Commission in the capacity of Mayor Pro-Tem.

Circuit county clerks are responsible for managing the records of Circuit and District courts – Kentucky’s Trial Courts. They receive lawsuits and court documents, record legal documents, provide legal documents and other legal materials. They are also present during trials, receive and disburse money for the court system, schedule juries and maintain the jury system, administer oaths and handle affidavits.

Circuit clerks interact on a daily basis with judges, attorneys, prosecutors and members of the public. One circuit clerk is elected in each Kentucky county to a term of 6 years.