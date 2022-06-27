First-responders work the traffic accident between a moped and an SUV late Monday night,

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders are currently working a traffic accident on the south side of Henderson tonight.

Police say the crash happened in the area of Green Street, Sand Lane and Fairground Lane. According to our Eyewitness News crew, multiple barricades have been set up blocking several streets.

A police officer tells us the crash involved an SUV and a moped, and one involved was taken to the hospital.

