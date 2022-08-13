HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Health First Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Week.

Employees helped the community beat the heat today by handing out treats from Rolling Cones. Visitors also were able to spin a prize wheel and pick up a free COVID test. The COVID test will give results in a few minutes and don’t need to be dropped off at a laboratory.

“The parents are able to take a picture of it and send it to the school which keeps them from getting out in the community and keeps the spread down,” said Nurse Practioner, Dee Wright. ” Last year they didn’t have that.”

The local health center is a part of a national network that serves nearly 29 million people nationwide.