Local charity wants to brighten the holidays with the community’s help

Evansville, Ind (WEHT) – SWIRCA & More is looking for people to help with its Angel Tree program. Each year, SWIRCA & More tries to grant the wishes of local seniors and those with disabilities through its program.

Every year the nonprofit hangs ornaments containing people’s wishes and needs on its Angel Tree. There are times during the holidays that clients of this program do not have the means to purchase gifts or necessities such as toiletries, and SWIRCA & More assists them with that.

Decorations for the tree can be chosen on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. between November 17 and December 13 in the SWIRCA & More entrance lobby. SWIRCA & More asks that visitors park in the large parking lot at the side of the building and enter through the new entrance. They request that all gifts be delivered unwrapped with the original angel ornament to SWIRCA by Monday, December 13 so they may be wrapped and delivered by Christmas.

The SWIRCA & More Care Management Department services over 6,500 clients of all ages that require in-home services and community-based living as opposed to institutional placement.