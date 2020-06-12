SWIRCA & More annual Brewfest cancelled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to events related to COVID-19, SWIRCA & More has cancelled the 17th annual SWIRCA Brewfest event slated for July 18, 2020 at Bosse Field.

Over the last month, Brewfest organizers have been working to initiate safety protocols such as hand sanitizing stations, social distancing measures, and contactless payment options to help mitigate risk for all attendees and to ensure that the event could continue as planned. Unfortunately, due to the numerous risks and unknown factors attributable to the pandemic and circumstances that could not be controlled, SWIRCA & More decided to cancel the festivities for 2020.

“We are deeply disappointed and saddened that we had to arrive at this decision, but the wellbeing of our patrons and community members are of the highest importance,” stated Monica Spencer, Development Director at SWIRCA & More. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year and we will loose a significant amount of funds that go to support services for our elderly and disabled populations, however we felt that this was the most responsible action to take at this time.”

The SWIRCA & More Brewfest event will take place in July 2021 at Bosse Field. In the meantime, SWIRCA & More asks that you please remember to support your local craft brewers as they too have been affected during this time.

Brewfest ticket holders will have the option to receive a full refund or use their payment as a 100% tax deductible donation to SWIRCA or More.

To discuss options or for further questions, please call SWIRCA & More at 812-464-7800 or email Rachel Lechner Rauch at rlechner@swirca.org.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: