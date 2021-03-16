SWIRCA & More helps local seniors get vaccinated

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – SWIRCA & More is partnering with area health organizations to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to homebound seniors and those living with disabilities.

Anyone in an eligible vaccination group who is also homebound can call SWIRCA at 812-464-7800 to be entered into the “Homebound Hoosier Portal.” A member of the Health Department and EMS teams will then schedule an appointment to visit the individual’s home and administer the vaccine. These appointments are for individuals who have not yet received their first vaccination.

Since early 2021, SWIRCA & More has been reaching out to area seniors and has helped register 1,348 individuals for the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance registering can call SWIRCA & More at 812-464-7800 to ask for help and one of SWIRCA’s staff can directly assist with the process.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)