EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Voted Evansville’s Best Brew Festival by Evansville Living Magazine, Brewfest 2022 is an event where people can taste beer for a good cause.

SWIRCA officials say its 18th annual BrewFest will be on September 17 at West Side Library Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The organization says people will have the chance to taste a variety of craft beers, wines, and spirits. Food from local vendors will be available to purchase, and there will also be music and yard games.

All proceeds go to benefit, SWIRCA & More, a non-profit organization that dedicates itself to helping individuals maintain their independence in the face of disabilities and aging.

For more information, as well as ticket prices, please go here.