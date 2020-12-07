SWIRCA & More joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru of America, Inc. in sharing the love this holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Meals on Wheels of Southwestern Indiana, a division of SWIRCA & More will be participating in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. From November 19, 2020, through January 4, 2021, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Meals on Wheels of Southwestern Indiana, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: