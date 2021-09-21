SWIRCA & More to host event to help sift through Medicare mail

EVANSVILLE, Ind – In early Fall, Medicare beneficiaries and their loved ones receive a great deal of mail in regard to Medicare. As the mail starts to pile up, it can become extremely overwhelming in deciding on what to keep, toss, or shred.

SWIRCA & More in collaboration with Indiana SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is offering a free, one-day event, where consumers can bring in their mail and meet with local experts that will help them sort through all of their Medicare mail and educate them on what is important to keep and what can be tossed.

The SHIP Shred event will take place on September 29 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., in the SWIRCA & More Activities and Wellness Center, located at 16 W. Virginia Street in Evansville. Local health and safety guidelines will be followed. Social distanced tables will be set up for consumers to meet one-on-one with experts. For more information about this event, please contact SWIRCA & More at 812-464-7800 or Melanie Garland, SHIP Volunteer Supervisor at 812-686-2729.