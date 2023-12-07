EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging, or SWIRCA, is asking for donations this holiday season to help create new opportunities for senior citizens. SWIRCA announced the next phase of their $5 million dollar campaign during a kick off breakfast in downtown Evansville.

SWIRCA says the campaign started a few years ago, when some of their seniors asked how to use a cell phone.

“They wanted to connect with their grandchildren. They did not know how to Facetime and a lot of them don’t know how to text and email. They do good on turning the phone off and on, and they wanted classes to teach them,” says Rhonda Zuber, the SWIRCA president.

The non-profit has been quietly raising money for years. So far, they have raised about 70% of their $5 million dollar goal. Now they need help getting to the finish line.

“It is nice to lend an ear and let them know they are still heard, they are still seen, and still a viable part of our community,” Zuber says.

SWIRCA says the money raised will help them build a new facility in their same location. The administrative offices will move to the top floor and the bottom floor will be used for education.

“There will be a tech center in there that is going to house 15 new computer stations, so we can do tech classes anytime we want to. We will have a caregiver library, we will have a food pantry, and we will also have an education room dedicated to inform people about the scams that are going on out there,” Zuber says.

“It is a really big need for our community. There are not a lot of non-profits that serve our aging population,” says Chris Maynard.

Maynard says groups like SWIRCA is what keeps his 95-year-old grandmother, Bernadette Paul, on her feet. He says Paul volunteered with SWIRCA in her 60s and now looks forward to attending its weekly programs.

“Every time she goes in she knows she is getting a great meal and she knows she is getting a lot of good social time with folks her age,” Maynard.

To learn more about SWIRCA & More and its resources and programs, Click Here