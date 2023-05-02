HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Swonder Ice Arena is scheduled for major renovations on the original cooling system, which was installed in 2002. Because of these renovations, all ice surfaces will be down for a period of time this summer.

Officials say the work is currently scheduled to begin in July, and the rinks are expected to be back up and ready for use by mid-September. According to a release, Swonder Ice Arena always maintained at least one ice surface available for use year-round. However, there is only one cooling system that cycles through both ice surfaces, meaning both surfaces will be impacted by the work.

Officials say the fitness center will remain open during its normal operating hours.