HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Swonder Ice Arena and the Evansville Thunderbolts present skate with the Thunderbolts Night on January 10.

The event will take place at Swonder Ice Arena and will give participants the opportunity to meet, greet and skate with the Thunderbolts players and their mascot Aero. The event will go from 6:30 p.m. and last until 8:00 p.m. with a cost of admission being $5, which includes skate rental.