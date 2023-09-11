HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Swonder Ice Arena will re-open today, after being closed for the last two months.

Back in July, both of the arena’s ice rinks were shut down so that renovations could be made to the cooling systems. Officials at Swonder announced earlier this month, that those renovations are now complete and the process of building the ice back up is now complete.

As an added bonus to the re-opening, Swonder will now be open seven days a week. Adult hockey will also be returning on September 24 for both experienced players, and novice skaters. To learn more about Swonder and to register for events, visit their website here.