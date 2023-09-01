HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Swonder Ice Arena will be reopening later this month, after closing in July for cooling system renovations.

Officials announced the cooling system renovations were successful and they are working to bring the rinks down to temperature and build ice as soon as possible. A release from Swonder management says they will re-open to all events on September 11.

“Thank you everyone for your patience and understanding as we went through this unprecedented summer for our arena,” Swonder Ice Arena wrote on their Facebook page. “We look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!”

Officials say the facility will be open 7 days a week after reopening.