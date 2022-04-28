EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – This Friday is Arbor Day, a holiday dating back to the 1870s, but it didn’t get a lot of steam until a century later.

Ann Connors with the Sycamore Land Trust, an Indiana non-profit conservation group dedicated to preserving our natural landscape and its beauty, spoke with Eyewitness News about Arbor Day and an upcoming tree giveaway. You can view the interview in the video player above.

The Sycamore Land Trust Arbor Day Tree Giveaway will be held at the Old National Bank Atrium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.