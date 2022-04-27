EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Stand Against Racism campaign returned this year, once again brining back the partnership formed between the YWCA and Ivy Tech Community College. For 2022’s rally, Ivy Tech students and staff came together and signed a symbolic banner for all of Evansville to see.

After signing, the banner was taken outside to First Avenue to draw awareness for the campaign. We’re told over 200 people took the pledge today.

“They will join together to speak up when something is not right, or speak out when they can, and to be an ally for others,” said Wendy Chinn, Director of Diversity, Equity and Belonging. “So that’s what the pledge basically says. That you will stand against racism, not just here in our community but across the world.”

A spokesperson says Ivy Tech is committed to increasing the attention drawn to racism and doing what it can to give our community members a safe space where they feel they belong. All Ivy Tech locations in the state also participated in the rally.