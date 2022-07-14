HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State woman says wearing a certain shirt during the Hopkins County Fair could land you some free gas.

A local company called “Blue Chico” is selling limited edition 2022 Fair t-shirts. If you buy one, we’re told it puts you in a drawing for prizes, including free gas. For every 30 shirts sold, Roberta Escobar says a $50 gas gift card will be given away in a raffle. She says the number of gas cards depends on how many shirts are sold.

Roberta Escobar said, “It’s just a wonderful thing to do, it’s not a business grab or anything like that. But, in order for this to happen, local participation has to be key. If nobody buys the tees, I don’t have anything to give out.”

She says there will also be prizes for people posting selfies on social media wearing their shirts at the fair. The shirts can be ordered online through the company’s website. The Hopkins County Fair starts July 26.