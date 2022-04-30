EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Taco aficionados of all ages took life by the horns today in downtown Evansville for the fourth annual Taco Fest. Over 15 different vendors joined the hungry crowd and live music outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

After two years of lockdown, one vendor says he’s happy to be back out

“Oh it’s good to be back out here man. I mean, we’ve been locked down what two years and it’s been tough but I’m thankful that we’re back. Everybody’s ready to come out and support cuz we need it, we all need it all in all, we need it as vendors, we need that support from the public. It’s a win win both ways,” said Tommy Washington.

The rain did put a damper on the event later in the afternoon but overall, organizers say the Taco Fest was a success.