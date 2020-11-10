Taco John’s on St. Joe being torn down

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) There’s one less place to get your taco fix in Evansville – at least for the time being.
The Taco John’s location on St. Joe Ave. is being demolished. But don’t worry, the fast food joint will return.
The building is coming down so a new building can be built. We’re told in 3 to 4 months, the new Taco John’s building should be finished, and serving food once again.
(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)
