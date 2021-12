HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lamar Architecture & Design (LA+D) announced on social media that they will be giving a complete overhaul to the Tacoholics in Henderson.

The Newburgh based architectural firm says the new renovation will give the business some additional amenities. The redesign gives Tacoholics a new bar, ADA ramp and more outdoor seating.

The 122 First Street location is said to be finished sometime next year.