MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Daviess County’s website, kids have a chance to learn about archery, firearm and ATV safety, identifying animal tracks, reptiles, and more.

The website says Take A Kid Outdoors Day is August 27 at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the event running from 9 a.m. to Noon. Lunch will be provided.

A digital flyer says kids can expect the following stations, as well as more stations than those listed below:

Intro to Archery

Intro to Firearms

Animal Traps and Furs

ATV Safety

Identifying Animal Tracks

Fish & Wildlife

4-H Information & Activity

Reptiles

Officials say kids of all ages are welcome, as long as they have a parent or guardian. For questions, please contact the Daviess County Conservation District at 270-685-1707 Ext. 3.