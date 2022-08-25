MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Daviess County’s website, kids have a chance to learn about archery, firearm and ATV safety, identifying animal tracks, reptiles, and more.
The website says Take A Kid Outdoors Day is August 27 at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the event running from 9 a.m. to Noon. Lunch will be provided.
A digital flyer says kids can expect the following stations, as well as more stations than those listed below:
- Intro to Archery
- Intro to Firearms
- Animal Traps and Furs
- ATV Safety
- Identifying Animal Tracks
- Fish & Wildlife
- 4-H Information & Activity
- Reptiles
Officials say kids of all ages are welcome, as long as they have a parent or guardian. For questions, please contact the Daviess County Conservation District at 270-685-1707 Ext. 3.