Target expanding free curbside pickup services in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Target’s popular same-day pickup services are getting even better – and Evansville is one of the first to experience the upgrade.

Starting this month, guests in Evansville will have access to shop for 750 fresh and frozen items – including produce, dairy, bakery, meat and frozen selections via Target’s Drive Up (curbside) or Order Pickup (in store) services. That’s in addition to the items they can already pickup across categories in home, apparel, essentials and more.

Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required and orders including fresh and frozen groceries will be ready in a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.

Target is beginning to offer the service at 400+ stores in the Midwest, and expanding to 1,500 stores around the country by the holiday season.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

