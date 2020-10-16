‘Tarheel Hal’ expected to return to the Tri-State today – weather permitting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After plans to bring a P-47 Thunderbolt back to Evansville were scrapped on Thursday due to weather, fingers are crossed that the plane will be able to come home today.

The plane is now scheduled to come home Friday, flying over the city of Evansville between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m. before coming to Tri-State aero. Here is the flight plan for its return:

You’ll be able to watch live coverage of the P-47’s return here in this web story when it flies into town.

The P-47, named ‘Tarheel Hal,’ was one of more than 6,000 P-47 aircraft made in Evansville at the former Republic Aviation plant off Hwy. 41. The Evansville P-47 Foundation has been trying to bring the plane back to Evansville for years.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)

