‘Tarheel Hal’ is finally heading to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After two days of less than ideal weather preventing the P-47 Thunderbolt from coming home to Evansville, Tarheel Hal has finally departed Houston.
The P-47 Foundation’s Facebook shared a video of the plane making a refueling stop in Little Rock, Arkansas around 11:40 a.m. before continuing the journey to Evansville.
The plane had a little trouble, but the P-47 Foundation says everything is safe and running. They now expect to be above Evansville a little after 3 p.m. Saturday. The flight path can be tracked here.
(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)
