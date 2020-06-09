Task force created to move Owensboro forward after COVID-19 pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Visit Owensboro have come together to create the GO Forward task force that will help Owensboro recover economically after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GO Forward Economic Recovery Task Force is co-led by the Chamber, EDC and Visit Owensboro and includes members of the local government, hospitality industry, riverport, airport, agri-business leaders, health care sector, school systems, higher education institutions, workforce development leaders and nonprofit leaders.

GO Forward will ensure collaboration across the community and make sure that there are no gaps in communication or services, providing resources and a framework to the community as we continue to reopen. They also hope to raise awareness of individual challenges.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

