HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities arrested two men after seizing over 1800 grams of methamphetamine and over 50 grams of heroin in Henderson on Monday.

According to a news release, members of the Henderson Joint Task Force created by the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Kentucky State Police served a warrant in the 100 block of Amberfield Court. As a result of their investigation, police arrested Joseph Wallace, 53, and Jeremy Booker, 52. Both men were lodged in the Henderson County Jail, but Booker has since been released.

Wallace was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a controlled substance (over 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Importing heroin

Trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin)

Booker was arrested and lodged for possession of a controlled substance.