Tax Day: What you need to know

(WEHT)- After being delayed three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax day is finally here!

Taxpayers who do not file their taxes or file an extension with the IRS by Wednesday night could face penalties for each month and partial month they don’t file or pay their taxes, along with interest charged on the amount owed.

Taxpayers who file an extension have until October 15 to file their taxes. However, the extension to file does not mean there’s an extension to pay the amount owed. People who plan on filing an extension should estimate how much they owe and plan on making that payment by the deadline Wednesday.

People who file their taxes by the deadline but cannot pay in full can also set up payment plans or other arrangements, most of which can be done online. The penalty for not filing a tax return on time is typically higher than the penalty for not paying on time. There is no penalty for filing a later return if a refund is due.

The IRS is still processing tax refunds, which typically take up to 21 days to issue. People receiving a tax refund will be paid interest dating back to April 15, if they file on time. Interest is compounded daily, from five percent through June 30 before dropping to three percent on July 1. Any refund issued after July 1 will receive a blended rate.

The IRS is also recommending using online services to prepare and file tax returns to promote social distancing and speed up processing returns, refunds, and payments. People making estimated quarterly payments Wednesday must also make estimated payments for the first two quarters, which were due April 15 and June 15.

Nibby Priest, a volunteer with VITA, says people still looking to file their taxes can get help from https://www.myfreetaxes.com/ or by calling their local United Way 211 number.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS