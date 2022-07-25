EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Teachers in the EVSC were able to get some items for free on Monday.

The Teacher Locker is a resource where Pre-K to 12th grade teachers can receive school supplies for their classroom at no cost. It works on a point system when it comes to how much each teacher can receive. Nationwide, teachers pay about $500 out of their own pockets for supplies.

Volunteers say they’re always looking for businesses to partner with to get more supplies either through drives or donations.