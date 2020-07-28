Teacher Locker opens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Teachers new to the EVSC began shopping for free school and classroom supplies Monday.

Teacher Locker, located in two classrooms at the Academy for Innovative Studies on Diamond Avenue, will be open to new teachers for the first two weeks and open to all EVSC teachers beginning the week of August 10.

“Teachers spend on average of $500 a year out of their own pocket for school supplies. So what we are trying to do is sorta fill the gap and help teachers by giving them a place to get free school supplies,” board member Jeffrey Berger said.

Berger says the pandemic has affected how teachers are shopping for supplies.

“I think teachers are kind of re-thinking kind of what the year is gonna be like with COVID and the classroom is gonna be so different. So, they might not be getting as many games and puzzles, because they might not be able to use those this year,” he said.

Teacher Locker says it served 400 teachers and handed out more than $50,000 in school supplies last year.