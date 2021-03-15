Teachers express relief as they prepare to be vaccinated

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– Indiana’s vaccine rollout plan now allows teachers to register for their COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after weeks of some education advocates asking Governor Holcomb when it’s going to be their turn.

Jacob Moyes is a teacher at Sharon Elementary School who is counting down the days until his COVID vaccine appointment.

“I get my first dose of my vaccine tomorrow at Walgreens in Newburgh. They are taking teacher registration for appointments,” said Moyes.

The Biden administration is challenging states to give every school staff member and child care worker their first COVID-19 shot by the end of the month and Indiana health leaders are accepting this challenge. Some teachers said they are glad to be a priority.

“Being a little bit younger. I’m only 34 so I didn’t expect to get it so soon, but when President Biden told the states, ‘Hey we want teachers to get this thing. We want to make sure that they have that ability.’ I want to do my part to help everyone meet herd immunity so we can get back to something that looks like normal,” Moyes explained.

Some teachers in Indiana have already been vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Now child care workers, teachers, classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and substitutes are allowed to get their shot at any clinic.

“Which is fantastic for us. We have about 34 hundred employees and they can go on today and register at ourshot.gov and get vaccinated,” said Jason Woebkenberg, chief communication officer for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. The EVSC is encouraging its staff to consider getting vaccinated for extra protection.

So far Kentucky has a head start on President Biden’s vaccination challenge. The Commonwealth started vaccinating school employees more than a month ago.

83% of Owensboro Public Schools staff members are vaccinated. Meanwhile, about 47% of Henderson County Schools full time staff members have been vaccinated.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)