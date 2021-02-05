Teachers in Daviess County to begin receiving COVID vaccine

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Walmart is partnering with federal and state governments to administer the COVID vaccine to eligible people. On Friday, a vaccine clinic for teachers in Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Catholic Schools, and the Daviess County Public School Systems was held.

The first teacher to receive a vaccine at the Walmart in Owensboro is an @OboroSchools employee. In under a minute after rolling up her sleeve she has received her shot. pic.twitter.com/l0xMkkGyHF — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) February 5, 2021

Teachers will begin getting the vaccine at 8 a.m. They’re hoping to vaccinate about 300 people on Friday. More than 2,300 teachers have signed up to get the shot.

Henderson County Schools began vaccinating their staff on Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)