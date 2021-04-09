Teachers to protest against Indiana state budget at Four Freedoms monument

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Local Indiana teachers will be rallying Saturday to protest the proposed state budget, which would boost spending on the school voucher program by 25-30 percent. The Indiana State Teacher’s Association says the budget funnels much needed financial resources away from traditional public schools that educate more than 90% of Hoosier students.

Local teachers associations from Gibson, Pike, Posey, and Vanderburgh counties will hold a “Fair Funding Rally” at the Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville on Saturday at 11 a.m. Several area teachers and ISTA President Keith Gambill are expected to speak at the rally, and the event will be held rain or shine.

On Thursday, Indiana Senate Republicans presented their state budget plan that would scale back the school voucher expansion, while still boosting spending on the program by about 25-percent. More than 170 public school boards have approved resolutions against the expansion.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)