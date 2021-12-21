Team effort extinguishes a house fire in Fort Branch

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) On Tuesday morning, Haubstadt Fire Territory and the Fort Branch Fire Department were dispatched to deal with a house fire on Railroad Street in Fort Branch.

After they began to flow water on the fully-involved structure fire, Owensville Montgomery Fire Protection District and Princeton Fire Territory arrived to provide more manpower. The crews extinguished the fire, protected exposures and assisted the family in saving items from the home.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Gibson County Emergency Medical Services, the Fort Branch Police Department and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this home emergency.