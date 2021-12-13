Team Rubicon joins relief efforts in southwest Kentucky

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) On Sunday, Team Rubicon announced its plans to join in relief efforts across southwestern Kentucky. The veteran-led disaster response group’s volunteers, the “Greyshirts”, had already begun clearing roads on Saturday and has been working with local emergency managers to identify additional needs.

“These violent storms left a long trail of destruction across several states and affected dozens of

communities and thousands of residents,” said Jarrett Brown, Team Rubicon Incident

Commander. “Team Rubicon will have more volunteers and resources hitting the ground on

Monday as we ramp up our response activities across the area. Our team of dedicated

volunteers is prepared to get to work immediately to help bring stability as residents and

communities start the long process of recovery and rebuilding.”

Responses will include chainsaw operations to clear fallen or hazardous trees, use of heavy equipment to remove debris, and home repairs.