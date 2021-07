EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Part of the Eyewitness News team spent their night bowling to raise money for programs that help local children.

It was part of the 39th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake at Franklin Lanes in Evansville. The goal for the event was to raise $55,000 for local programs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana held the event. They serve children in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, Gibson and Henderson counties.