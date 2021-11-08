Teams compete at JA Free Enterprise Invitational Tournament in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – 27 Teams from across the country are in Warrick County for the JA Free Enterprise Invitational Tournament.

The invitational is one of Junior Achievement’s fundraising events that helps support kids across the Tri-State. The role of Junior Achievement is to help K-12 students understand money and business, and they serve students in 15 counties.

The fundraiser also featured a celebrity shoot-out between Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Eyewitness News meteorologist Ron Rhodes.