LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It is a morning Tecumseh senior Nathan Keller didn’t expect and one he won’t soon forget. In front of friends, teachers, and his family, Keller was surprised with a celebration announcing that he will be receiving a Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Award.

“So I’m walking down the hallway and I hear the band playing, and I’m like, ‘what’s going on’,” explains Keller. “I saw some familiar faces and my mom, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you’re kidding, right’?”

That is the moment when an emotional Keller learned he had indeed received the scholarship, earning him a four year scholarship to any Indiana school of his choosing. Keller says he knew the winners would be revealed during the week, but faculty and staff kept the celebration a secret.

“I didn’t really know if I was going to get it or not,” says Keller. “There were a lot of really talented people in the pool this year, so it was really hard to understand who was going to get it and who wasn’t.”

Tecumseh principal Shane Browder estimates this is the school’s first recipient in at least 20 years.

“It just reconfirms that all that hard work is worth it,” says Browder, “and it can really take you places and give students an opportunity here at Tecumseh High School.”

At least one award is given to a student in each of Indiana’s 92 counties. Students submit applications, write essays, and are interviewed by a selection committee that also reviews a student’s class work, employment, and community service. Sidney Hardgrave with the Warrick County Community Foundation helped review 30 applicants from Warrick County schools.

“This really gives student a chance, one, to go to their college of choice, and two, to graduate without that huge financial burden,” says Hardgrave.

Keller says he is undecided on his future school but will enjoy the day and celebrate with his friends and classmates, a close-knit community of Tecumseh Braves.

“It’s more like we all share each others’ achievements,” explains Keller. “So like, I didn’t just get the Lilly, my peers got the Lilly, too. They helped me where I am today.”

A second Warrick County student, Boonville High School’s Owen Phillips, also received the Lilly Endowment award.